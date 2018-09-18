Effort being made to handle effects of typhoon Mangkhut

Ayuthaya – The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has ordered a close watch over the country’s six major dams be instituted and increased drainage of the Chao Phraya-Bang Pakong-Prachinburi river basins be undertaken, as typhoon Mangkhut threatens up to 40 provinces with heavy rain and flooding.

RID Director-General Thongplew Kongchan has ordered RID Office 10 to increase the volume of discharges from Pa Sak Cholasit Dam in preparation for more rain. The discharged water is to flow into Rama 6 Dam in Ayuthaya province and be dispersed throughout the Khlong Rapipat system.

Despite ongoing rain, the nation’s six major dams are generally dropping in level. However, areas below Nam Oun Dam in Nakhon Phanom have continued to suffer from flooding while the authorities are adjusting plans to try and alleviate the situation. Nevertheless, areas in the lower Songkram River basin have been placed on alert due to expected heavy rains.

The Temporary Crisis Center meanwhile, has issued a warning of increased rain and threats of runoff and flash flooding for 40 provinces in the north and northeast.

The Chao Phraya-Bang Pakong-Prachinburi river basins are being drained urgently in preparation for the expected rains but the rate is being modified to ensure no flooding occurs.

Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Chaiyaphol Tithisak reports that monsoon conditions over the past month triggered runoff, flashfloods and landslides in 22 provinces with 14 so far having recovered. The eight still contending with flood conditions are Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Petchaburi and Satun. All have shown signs of improvement and the department is working with provincial authorities and the military to speed up drainage and rehabilitation.