EEC well-received by Japanese investors

CHONBURI – Thailand’s Minister of Industry Uttama Savanayana on Wednesday led Mr. Hiroshige Seko, Economy, Trade and Investment Minister of Japan, and other Japanese delegates to the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) to learn more about the government’s policy and related measures to boost development in the area.

The delegation was briefed on the government’s EEC development plan, including updates on the government’s investment projects in the economic zone, the overall investment situation, and the joint venture agreements with large companies like Boeing and Airbus.

Following the briefing, the group paid a visit to Laem Chabang Industrial Estate, Hemaraj Industrial Estate, Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Public Organization) and Vidyasirimedhi Institute.

Minister Uttama said the Thai government was strongly committed to propelling industrial reform, trade and investment promotion as well as connecting Thailand with the world’s economic leaders. The EEC is used as a key area to further develop the country’s economic infrastructure.

After the establishment of the EEC Office early this year, the development of the area has become more consistent. The government has accelerated spending on basic infrastructure projects to ensure that the EEC becomes a prime location for strategic investment in Asia. With a supportive ecological system, the EEC has tremendous potential to become a major production hub of ASEAN with an extensive transportation network and pleasant accommodations.

The five infrastructure projects currently underway to support the EEC are the expansion of U-Tapao Airport; the Construction of high-speed train system linking Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang Airport and U-Tapao Airport; the development of Laem Chabang – Sattahip – Map Ta Phut seaports; measures to attract investments in the 10 targeted industries; and the eco-city project.