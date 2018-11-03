EEC Labor service center to open in Nov

Bangkok – The Ministry of Labor will open a Labor Management Center for the Eastern Economic Cooridor (EEC) in Chonburi province in November. The center’s main tasks include recruitment and skills development for workers.

On Thursday, Minister of Labor Pol. Gen. Adul Saengsingkaew, traveled to Chonburi to inspect the center’s office located inside the Labor Skills Development Region 3. Scheduled to open on 16th November, the center will integrate labor-related information from various sectors to analyze the labor market and trends in labor demand.

The center’s services will include registration, initial job interviews, consultancy, career tests, job matching, skills training and protection of workers and social security welfare. Foreign workers can apply for work permits at the center.