EEC contributes to higher sales of industrial spaces

BANGKOK – The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (I-EA-T) has indicated that the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) contributed to the significant growth of industrial space sales during the first six months of the 2017 fiscal year.

I-EA-T Governor Verapong Chaiperm said from October 2016 – 31 March 2017 more than 1,541.94 Rai of industrial spaces or a 8.5% increase were sold. The combined capital of the buyers totals 71.59 billion baht or a 38.5% increase. 1,457.4 of the 1,541.94 Rai are in the industrial estates located in the EEC, said the governor.

The sales growth was the result of the government’s EEC policy, said the governor. He elaborated that in Thailand’s eastern region there are still many industrial estates with the potential to be production bases. Investors are interested in the eastern part of the country due to its infrastructure, clarity the government’s policy to develop this area and the private sector’s recovering confidence, he said.

The I-EA-T’s target of industrial space rental and sale for the 2017 fiscal year is 3,000 Rai. The governor expressed his confidence that the target will be achieved.