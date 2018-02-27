EEC committee approves high speed rail links to major airports

Bangkok – Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Development Policy Committee has approved high speed rail links to three airports.

Ahead of the body’s latest meeting, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha, as chairman of the EEC Development Policy Committee, remarked that he wanted its members to focus on efforts that are possible and seek to support them and promote public understanding on aspirations which are or are not practical. He added that unrealistic goals are those that require distortions of the law, while those that are realistic comply with the law.

The committee then proceeded to commission a four month study into expanding the EEC so that it connects with Bangkok and other surrounding provinces, including those on Thailand’s border. The study is to be presented to the committee once legislation supporting the expansion is passed.

The panel also approved principles for high speed rail links to Don Muang Airport, Suvarnabhumi Airport and U-Tapao Airport. The project is one of five urgent proposals on the agenda for infrastructure development in the EEC.