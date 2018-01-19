EEC commission to present range of projects to PM

Bangkok – The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Management and Development Commission is to propose that the Prime Minister consider declaring 19 more areas industrial promotion zones to accommodate 1.3 trillion baht in projected investment; it is also to present plans for 168 infrastructure development projects within the EEC.

Minister of Industry, Uttama Saowanayon revealed after chairing a meeting of the EEC commission this week that the body is to propose infrastructure projects for the corridor to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha in his capacity as chairman of the EEC Board. The presentation, set to take place on February 1, will involve 168 logistics projects worth a combined 988.948 billion baht. The intent of the projects is to shave 2 percent, or 200 billion baht, from logistics costs within the EEC, which will in turn better position the corridor as a center for regional trade and possibly attract 3 trillion baht to the Thai economy.

The commission will also propose that 19 more industrial promotion zones be established, adding to the current count of 2 and bringing the national total to 21, spanning a combined 86,775 rai and able to accommodate 1.31 trillion baht in investment. Another 47 EEC tourism development projects, worth 30 billion baht will also be recommended, with the commission expected to show the projects will help bring tourism revenue to 285.572 billion baht by 2021.