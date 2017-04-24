Educational institutions asked to foster integrity, ethics among children

PATHUM THANI,(NNT) – The Ministry of Education has instructed educational institutions to instill an understanding of ethics, honesty, and integrity in Thai children.

Speaking at a seminar entitled “Thai Education Towards 4.0 Era,” Deputy Education Minister, ML Panadda Diskul said schools serve as second homes where children spend most of their time away from parents; therefore, teachers play a major role in students’ future. Teachers are tasked with teaching youngsters the value of ethics, honesty, fairness, respect, trustworthiness, and most important of all self-sufficiency.

ML Panadda said these ethical values not only help children succeed in their endeavors but also purify their minds and protect the society against evil.

The effort is part of the Ministry of Education’s “Ethical School” project.

The seminar took place at Asia Airport Hotel in Pathum Thani province and was attended by school executives and teachers.