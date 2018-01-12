Education Ministry steps up measures to crack down on drugs at schools

Bangkok – Education Minister Teerakiat Jaroensettasin has ordered all schools to step up measures to combat drugs and other vices which might possibly harm students.

He said all ministry units had been assigned to take stricter measures to prevent and suppress drug uses at schools and educational institutes nationwide.

The Ministry of Education is aiming to keep students out of harm’s way and ensure all schools remain free of drugs and all vices.

He added the Ministry of Education will soon hold talks with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society on the improvement of internet facilities at schools, and a plan to loan laptop computers to students in remote areas so they will be on par with those in big cities.