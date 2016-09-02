Education Minister says Thai students lack critical thinking and English language skills

Education Minister General Dapong Rattanasuwan has admitted there are problems in all aspects of Thai education, particularly issues concerning English proficiency and critical thinking.

Speaking during a weekly program “Thailand Moves Forward’, the Education Minister revealed results of a recently-conducted assessment that academic performances of Thai students in math, science, English and Thai languages are below standards.

He added that students also lack critical thinking skills and discipline. Their awareness of national history and the Royal Institution has also declined. Gen Dapong claimed courses provided at tertiary level do not reflect the demand for the workforce in the business sector.

To solve these problems, the ministry has reduced class hours and promoted English language learning as well as vocational skills in schools. Around 350 teachers who have undergone English language training are now qualified to teach at their respective schools.

The Ministry of Education aims to produce 13,500 more qualified English language teachers before the end of 2018. Gen Dapong is also considering reintroducing old-fashioned teaching methods in certain subject areas to improve students’ learning.