Education Min to host volunteer-themed Children’s Day 2019

The Ministry of Education will host a volunteer-themed Children’s Day 2019 on Saturday, January 12 from 7 AM onward, at its headquarters on Ratchadamnoen Nok Road in Bangkok.

Education Minister Dr. Thirakiat Chareonsetasilp said his ministry is keen to raise public awareness about the importance of children and their needs. He said it is crucial for the authority to make children acknowledge their role in the society, while enticing them to engage in social participation. The minister also said his agency is tasked with developing the youth to become human resources who will contribute to the development of the Kingdom in the future.

Minister Thirakiat elaborated on the theme of the Ministry’s Children’s Day this year, which urges children to be selfless by taking on volunteering tasks. According to him, these jobs would sharpen their skills and help them to become Good Samaritans. He said the event at the Education Ministry is divided into four zones, namely Kids Think, Kids Do, Happy Kids and Kids Stage.