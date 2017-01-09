Education Min asks teachers to teach youngsters about corruption

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Ministry of Education is urging Thai teachers to teach their students about the consequences of corruption.

Speaking at a workshop in Bangkok, Education Minister Teerakiat Jareonsettasin said yesterday that Thai youngsters should follow in His Majesty the late King’s footsteps and apply his teachings in their lives.

He added that children must grow up to be capable adults who despise corruption, and called on their teachers to instill a sense of honesty and morality in the students.

Most importantly, he said the teachers must conduct themselves in a manner worthy of respect as students see their teachers as role models.

The minister also took the opportunity to present plaques of honor to 20 corruption-free schools.