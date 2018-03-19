EC Somchai confirms PM can be member of political party

Bangkok – The Election Commission (EC) has stated that Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha can be a member of a political party without having to give up the post of prime minister.

Commenting on the legality of a prospective political party’s name “Palang Pracharat Party,” Election Commissioner Somchai Seesoonthiyaakorn said there are no rules prohibiting parties from using the same name as a state-funded campaign.

When asked about one party’s plan to invite Gen Prayut to act as its advisor, Somchai said the premier, according to the law, can be a party’s advisor or even a party member while performing his duties as prime minister.

However, Somchai said Gen Prayut’s role as a party member must not affect his responsibilities as prime minister in any way, shape, or form.

Somchai then acknowledged that parties with support from a figure like Gen Prayut would be at an advantage in the next general election.