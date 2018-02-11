EC discusses process of establishing a new political party

Bangkok – Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) has held a meeting to discuss the process of establishing a new political party, following the promulgation of the organic law on political parties. Over 114 groups attended the meeting.

EC commissioner Dhirawat Dhirarojvit said the new law is designed to promote quality political parties and to encourage the public to participate in the political process.

Acting EC Secretary-General, Pol Gen Jarungvith Phumma, said the new law also aims to ensure that political parties serve the public interest, while promoting inclusiveness. He invited all who wish to establish a political party to adhere to the law’s regulations, especially the qualifications of party members, as they play a part in defining the party platform and selecting candidates.