E-Banking break down not due to system hacking

Bangkok, 1st September 2018 – Since the recent break down of the e-banking systems of many banks, related agencies have insisted that the cause was not system hacking or cyber threat.

Ms. Surangkhana Wayuphap, the Director of the Electronic Transactions Development Agency, who is in charge of Thailand’s Computer Emergency Response Team, or ThaiCERT, recently insisted that no attack on the banking system has been detected. Therefore, the problem that arose was probably due to some difficulty regarding internal management.

According to the Bank of Thailand, the cause was an interruption to the system of a big bank with a large number of transactions between banks, which obstructed the transactions of many banks.

The Bank of Thailand has kept track of the problem-solving and has blocked the bank in question from interacting with the central system to reduce the impact on other banks.

The Thai Bankers Association also insists that this occurrence was not related to any cyber threat. Most banks have solved the problem and their systems are now able to function normally. As for customers who felt the impact, the banks will make haste to update their accounts by 1st September.