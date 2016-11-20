Dutch Water Experts to visit Thailand 21-25 November 2016

BANGKOK, (NNT)- From 21st-25th November 2016 a mission of top water experts from the Netherlands will visit Thailand to cooperate with Thai authorities in finding solutions to some of the most pressing challenges in the field of urban flood risk management, including in the field of urban drainage.

During the mission, the expert team will exchange knowledge and best practices with the Thai officials participating in the mission’s program, in addition to which they will undertake several field visits in and outside Bangkok. They also plan to conduct an in-depth analysis, together with Thai experts, of major urban flood-risk challenges.

The Thai and Dutch authorities agreed to organize the mission following earlier talks between the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands H.E. Mr. Karel Hartogh and high ranking Thai officials, including the Director General of the Department of Water Resources, the Bangkok Governor, the Minister of Agriculture and the Director General of the Royal Irrigation Department.

The expert mission is being coordinated by the Department of Water Resources, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. In addition to experts from the two coordinating Thai institutions, the mission will also involve officials from other influential Thai organizations in the field of water management, such as the Royal Irrigation Department and the Hydro and Agro Informatics Institute.

The incoming Dutch expert delegation will be headed by the internationally experienced water expert Mr. Gijsberth Lamoree and includes top water experts who previously collaborated with the Thai authorities during the widespread flooding in Thailand in 2011.