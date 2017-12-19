Dusit Zoo relocation plan in progress

Bangkok – Working committees have been set up to examine a construction site for Dusit Zoo, which will be relocated out of Bangkok to Pathum Thani province.

The Director of the Zoological Park Organization, Benjaphon Nakprasert, said two working committees are looking into the relocation and the construction of Dusit Zoo. Benjaphon said the committees will come up with plans on the suitable construction site, model and time frame of relocation. The Zoological Park Organization is planning to relocate the zoo to a 300-rai area in Khlong 6, Thanyaburi district of Pathum Thani.

The two committees will submit their progress reports to the next Zoological Park Organization’s meeting on January 9, 2018.

Benjaphon stressed that Dusit Zoo will still open to the general public until the relocation project is completed.