Dusit Throne Hall to open to public to pay respect to HM the King

The Bureau of the Royal Household announced on Saturday that members of the public are allowed to enter Dusit Throne Hall in the Grand Palace to pay respect to the late His Majesty the King as of October 28 starting at 1 pm.

However before October 28, members of the public are allowed to pay respect to the portrait of HM the King at Sala Sahathai Samakhom pavilion in the Grand Palace every day between 8.30 am and 4 pm. Books of condolence are made available for the mourners to sign and to express their sorrow.

In the meantime, individuals, groups of people in government and private sectors are welcome to play host to the staging of merit-making chanting of prayers by monks after the 50-day period of Royal merit-making ceremony.