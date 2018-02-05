Dusit Palace & Sanam Suapa gear up for Feb. Winter Fair

Bangkok – Relevant agencies are joining hands in their preparations for a Winter Fair, which will take place at Dusit Palace and Sanam Suapa this week.

Officials and volunteers are turning the compound of Dusit Palace and Sanam Suapa into a site reminiscent of special occasions in the reigns of King Rama V and King Rama IX. People have started flocking to the venue to see the transformation and take photographs.

The venue is divided into three zones featuring exhibitions on King Rama V and King Rama IX, outlets run by the royal projects and more than 30 eateries serving traditional food.

The event, initiated by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, will be held between 8th February and 11th March. Visitors are welcomed to wear Thai costumes to enliven the ambience. Admission is free.