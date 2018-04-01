Dusit Palace and Sanam Sua Pa gear up for Thai New Year celebrations

Bangkok – HM the King has graciously enjoined relevant agencies to co-organize a Thai New Year cultural fair at Dusit Palace and Sanam Sun Pa early this month.

The event will begin on 6th April with a religious ceremony to be performed by 239 Buddhist monks in tribute to the previous kings and HM the Queen. The Supreme Patriarch of Thailand will preside over the ceremony. Members of the general public are welcome to take part in the rites. Participants will receive prayer books as souvenirs.

Visitors will be able to perform the bathing rite for the Buddha statue cast to mark HM the King’s ordination in 1978 throughout the event. They will also have the opportunity to see an exhibition on Songkran festival activities and enjoy myriad cultural performances and folk games, as well as shop for traditional food items and products offered by charities and volunteer shops.

Event-goers are advised against bringing water guns or powder into the venue and wearing improper clothing. The three-day fair will continue until 8th April.