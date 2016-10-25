Dusit Maha Prasart throne hall to open to the public on Saturday to pay tribute to King Bhumibol

The Bureau of the Royal Household has announced the change of the opening of the Dusit Maha Prasart throne hall in the Grand Palace for members of the public to pay respect to King Bhumibol from this Friday to Saturday October 29 from 8 am to 9 pm and thereafter.

However, if there is a Royal ceremony on any day, the throne hall will be closed to the public.

According to the Bureau of the Royal Household, mourners who wish to pay tribute to His Majesty must observe the dress code which is black shirt and black pants for men and black dress and black skirt covering the knees. Jeans are not permitted.

For hilltribe people, they can wear their traditional mourning costumes while boy scouts and students can wear their uniforms properly.

During the initial trial period, only 100 people are permitted into the Dusit Maha Prasart throne hall at a time and the number of people will be limited to 10,000 for each day. But after the trial period to test the crowd management system, the number of people allowed into the throne hall will be increased to its full capacity of 40,000 per day.

For people who cannot travel by themselves from their provinces to Bangkok to pay respect to the late King, the Interior Ministry has arranged for free transport to bring people from five provinces each day.

Mourners who want to use the free transport service provided by the Interior Ministry to travel back home after having paid tribute to their beloved late King can contact officials at Sanam Luang to receive tickets for the free transport.

Meanwhile, the City Administration has put up 12 more tents which can accommodate up to 1,800 people and a special tent for the elderly and the disabled. The number of mobile toilets has been increased to 36 located around Sanam Luang.

Ms Triduang Apaiwong, assistant secretary to Bangkok governor, said, throughout the whole week, officials had discovered a problem arising from con men to prey on the mourners.

She suggested anyone who came across any individual suspected of cheating or preying on the mourners to report to the authorities at Sanam Luang or to call hotline No 1555.