Duke of York in Bangkok to attend Royal Cremation Ceremony

Bangkok – His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, arrived in Thailand on Tuesday on an official visit as representative of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II to attend the Royal Cremation Ceremony of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The Prince was greeted at Suvarnabhumi Airport by His Majesty the King’s representative, Atthaniti Disatha-amnart, Privy Councilor, as well as representatives of the Royal Thai Government led by Deputy Prime Minister Air Chief Marshal Prachin Chantong.

Prince Andrew is the second son and third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He is now the sixth in line of succession to the British Throne.

The Thai and British Royal Families have had long and close ties for several centuries. Prince Andrew visited Thailand many times both on private visits and as guest of His late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit. He attended the 60th anniversary celebrations of King Bhumibol’s accession to the Throne in 2006 and led a British trade delegation to Thailand in 2009 in his capacity as special trade and investment representative of the United Kingdom. And upon learning of the news of the passing of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the Duke of York made a visit to the Thai Embassy in London on 18 October 2016, to sign a Book of Condolence.