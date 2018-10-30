DTAC wins 900 MHz license

Bangkok – The giant mobile phone service operator DTAC has won the 900-megahertz spectrum license from the National Broadcasting Telecommunication Commission (NBTC).

At Sunday’s auction, the NBTC set the reserve price at 37.8 billion baht. DTAC was the only bidder and won the 900-MHz spectrum license for 38.06 billion baht.

The NBTC requires the company to pay in four installments. DTAC is expected to make the first payment of 4 billion baht within 90 days.

NBTC Secretary-General Takorn Tantasith said that, should the company fail to meet payment requirements, 1.9 billion baht worth of collateral will be confiscated and a fine of 5.6 billion baht will also be imposed.

The NBTC is also to organize auctions for 1800 and 2600 MHz spectrum licenses in the near future. DTAC CEO Alexandra Reich said her company has obtained the 900-megahertz spectrum license to ensure that DTAC customers are able to use its services without any disruption on the 850 MHz band for two more years.