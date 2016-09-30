DSI officials faulted for dereliction of duties

A group of Department of Special Investigation (DSI) officials on duty the night former Phang-nga land official Thawatchai Anukul died mysteriously have been faulted for dereliction of duty and making false report.

An informed DSI source disclosed that there were three officials assigned to watch the detention room where Mr Thawatchai was detained, two officials on the ground floor of the detention building and other officials oversee security matter.

Initial findings by a probe team of the DSI had faulted the guards for not strictly doing their job, some for making false report pertaining to Thawatchai’s death and those overseeing security affairs.

A disciplinary panel has been formed to consider disciplinary actions against the officials faulted by the fact-finding committee.

Thung Song Hong police are responsible for investigating the exact cause of Thawatchai’s death which is yet to be determined. Earlier report said the victim hanged himself to death. But the suicide theory has failed to answer the facts about ruptured liver, abdominal bleeding and broken rib bones.

The Thung Song Hong police superintendent earlier said the victim died because someone did it but it was not a murder.