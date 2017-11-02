DSI makes largest counterfeit goods bust ever

Bangkok – The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has seized over 40 million baht’s worth of smuggled or counterfeit goods in Bangkok’s Khlong Tom and Khlong San areas.

The haul included counterfeit glasses falsely branded with names such as Ray Ban, Gucci and Oakley as well as clothing and accessories branded Chanel, Hermes, Levis and Lacoste. The more than 210,000 items have been valued in excess of 40 million baht and were found in three storage warehouse facilities in Khlong Tom and Khlong San. Chinese national Ling Ju Zhu was apprehended along with the products.

DSI Director Pol Col Paisit Wongmuang and Director of the DSI’s Bureau of Intellectual Property Crime, Col Pinij Tangsakul said Wednesday that the seizures were the largest yet and followed an investigation into smuggled eye glasses and IP violations.

The apprehended suspect has been charged with violation of the Brands Act and the Customs Act and his case is to be forwarded to the Anti-Money Laundering Office. It has yet to be clarified whether or not the suspect entered the country legally.