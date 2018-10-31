Drug smuggler with 10 million meth pills arrested in Ayutthaya

Bangkok – The Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, Pol. Gen. Chalermkiat Sriworakhan, told a press conference on Monday that a man was arrested with 10 million methamphetamine pills in Ayutthaya province.

Pol. Gen. Chalermkiat said the suspect, whose name was not disclosed, also had 100 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 100 kilograms of ketamine hidden in a truck.

The suspect was driving on the Asia Highway in Khlong Suan Plu subdistrict, Ayutthaya province, when he was stopped by police.

The truck driver told investigators that a drug trafficking gang contacted him to move the drugs to a storage facility before delivering them to other gang members.

The suspect said he used to work as a scavenger before becoming a drug smuggler on the invitation of a hill tribe friend, and also admitted that he had smuggled drugs once before.