Drones to be prohibited during royal cremation ceremony

Bangkok – All drones will be prohibited from flying within a 19-kilometer radius of the ceremonial grounds of the royal cremation ceremony for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej during the period 25-29 October.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced the prohibition of unmanned aerial vehicles or drones from the Royal Palace and Sanam Luang ground, which is the location of the royal cremation ceremony for the late monarch.

CAAT Director Chula Sukmanop said the ban is designed to ensure orderliness and security during the royal ceremony. However, camera drones which belong to the organizational committee for the ceremony will be an exception.

Those who violate the restriction will be faced with a maximum of one year in prison or a 40,000 baht fine, or both. Military officers are authorized by law to destroy any flying drones.