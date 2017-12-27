Drivers urged to turn headlights on during daytime

Bangkok – The Council of Engineers in Thailand (COE) has said that turning car headlights on during the day has the potential to reduce road accidents by as much as 30%.

COE Director Krai Tangsanga said 75% of road accidents occur during the day and early evening and advised that turning on car headlights during daylight hours can reduce the chance of accidents due to greater visibility of the vehicle. With the lights on, he said that visibility of a car could increase from about 670 meters to 1,400 meters.

The COE Director also urged drivers to be respectful of other motorists and to obey traffic regulations for their own safety and the safety of others.

The COE is also preparing to regulate car headlights for all types of vehicle produced in 2017 and onward.