DPM Wissanu insists Cabinet retreat bears no hidden political agenda

Bangkok – A deputy prime minister in charge of legal affairs continues denying claims that the upcoming mobile Cabinet meetings in Thailand’s northeastern region carry some hidden political agenda.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Monday that mobile Cabinet meetings have long been a common aspect of all governments to allow ministries to get first hand information about the concerns of people in all provinces, particularly during the past 20 years.

DPM Wissanu said that the current government too has plans to visit every province in the country while in office.

He added that Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has already instructed the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board to compile data from all mobile meetings to help with the decision-making process for approval of each proposed project.

As for the upcoming meeting in Ubon Ratchathani province, Wissanu said that the retreat has long been scheduled and is not a plan that was just made lately.

Regarding invitations to local politicians to join the mobile meeting, the DPM said that such a program is intended to collect information about local problems, which the government is determined to hear from all related groups during its provincial trips.