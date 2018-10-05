DPM Wissanu dismisses reports of delayed general election

Bangkok – The deputy prime minister in charge of legal affairs has rejected reports that the general election could be delayed by a few months from the originally planned schedule.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Wednesday that he hasn’t heard any reports of a possible postponement of the general election to April of 2019 and confirmed that there has been no call to delay the poll date from February 24 of next year.

In regard to the leader of the Action Coalition of Thailand Party Suthep Thaugsuban’s campaign to recruit members, which is said to be equivalent to an election campaign, the Deputy Prime Minister said that he’d rather not comment on any activities of any political parties or politicians because no one would heed his words.

Wissanu however, stated that all parties and individuals should be cautious and be accountable for their actions while the Election Commission would look into each action and determine its legality anyhow.

The DPM went on to say that the incumbent ministers, who recently joined a new political party, are able to continue to perform their duties in office but must never engage in any activity that can be construed as election campaigning during official hours.

He also concurred with the suggestion that the government has an advantage over the new political parties but every member of the current administration needs to be more careful as all eyes are on them to see if there is any sign of an election campaign-like movement.