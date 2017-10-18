DPM voices confidence in National Office of Buddhism

Bangkok – The Deputy Prime Minister has voiced his confidence in the National Office of Buddhism and its operations, stating transfers within the office were not due to the temple fund corruption case.

DPM Gen Thanasak Patimaprakorn, who has been tasked with overseeing the National Office of Buddhism, said in an interview that all relevant authorities are working to their utmost on the temple fund corruption case and he believes the office itself is strictly adhering to regulations. The office’s main duty in the matter is to provide information to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the Counter Corruption Division (CCD) Police, with the two latter agencies to take action where graft is found.

On the transfer of some Buddhism office civil servants, Gen Thanasak said they were routine and undertaken to improve the efficiency of the agency. He assured the public that those moved around were not involved in the corruption case.

The DPM stated that the director of the National Office of Buddhism must work in a transparent and upstanding manner to strengthen the organization and should remedy any aspects of the office impeding its efficiency. He said he had passed on his views to the director and urged him to report any interference.