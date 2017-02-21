DPM says coal power plant part of Thai south energy security plan

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Deputy Prime Minister has asserted the government must ensure the Thai south’s energy security but will also evaluate the health and environmental impacts of its works.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has pointed out that the government sees it necessary that the Krabi Coal Power Plant project move forward to secure energy for the south into the future. He elaborated that new technology allows for coal to be processed for power in a 100 percent environmentally friendly way before letting on the state is still open to using palm oil if deemed appropriate.

The Energy Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) added to the DPM’s comments by saying that the Krabi Power Plant underwent health and environmental impact assessments with their results presented to the national office for environmental policy. The project was also vetted by a tripartite commission participated in by the Permanent Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment, which indicated that its assessments needed further approval.

On its use of coal, EGAT explained that the resource is plentiful in Thailand and has a lower price than natural gas. It affirmed its plant will use Ultra Super Critical technology to ensure its burning process is clean. It added the total carbon emission of its power plants will be 3.7 times less than that of the transport and logistics sectors.