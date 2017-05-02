DPM satisfied with progress in south

YALA,(NNT) – A deputy prime minister has expressed satisfaction with the overall improvement to the southern insurgency situation, especially towards cooperation being received from all sectors in the region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has led a delegation of military commanders to Yala province to meet with security units operating in the restive south to follow up on their operations.

The delegation was informed that all agencies in the south have been working collaboratively and have noted a downturn in violent activity compared to last year. They noted they are looking over more than 2 million citizens and are enacting the government’s stability, prosperity, sustainability triangle.

Gen Prawit voiced satisfaction that the units are progressing along the government’s roadmap but maintained his concern for the lives and property of the south. He encouraged all relevant authorities to continue their best efforts.