DPM Prawit: Thai authorities tracking runaway former PM Yingluck

Bangkok – Thai authorities are tracking the whereabouts of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra who fled the country in August.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan said Saturday he cannot yet confirm if the ex-premier has already left Dubai, as Thai authorities are now trying to confirm her whereabouts.

He noted that the government of the United Arab Emirates has given its word not to allow any political movement by the fugitive, adding that the International Police Organization has been made aware of Yingluck’s status.

Gen Prawit’s comments were made following a report by CNN which claimed that Yingluck had traveled to London and was seeking political asylum in the United Kingdom.

Yingluck who fled Thailand in August was subsequently sentenced to a 5-year prison sentence over her negligence in a controversial rice subsidy program.