DPM Prawit: Election date cannot be determined until organic laws are enforced

Bangkok – Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan says an election date will be announced once all organic acts have been promulgated in the Royal Gazette.

In reply to the Pheu Thai Party’s call for the government and the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) to make their stance on the general election clear, DPM and Minister for Defense Gen Prawit confirmed that the election will take place according to the timeframe stipulated in the reform roadmap.

Gen Prawit said the exact date for the next election cannot be determined until all 10 organic laws have been enacted. Once the organic acts are published in the Royal Gazette, the electoral body will be required to stage an election within 150 days.

He then stated that the current administration has no plan to stay in power as it’s committed to returning democracy to the nation.