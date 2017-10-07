DPM confident laws needed for general election to be drafted by year’s end

Bangkok – Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister for Legal Affairs has confirmed that all 4 organic laws needed for the general election to take place will be completed by the end of this year, in line with the national development roadmap. The head of the Constitution Drafting Commission (CDC) confirmed his body will complete its drafts by December 1.

CDC Chairman Meechai Ruchuphan has stated that the panel will finish drafting all the organic laws needed for the general election by the start of December and that, if the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) rejects them, the CDC will remain in place to redraft them. He added that, if the laws are shot down after taking effect due to a Constitution Court ruling, the CDC will reassemble to rewrite them without indicating a specific time frame.

A recently submitted law on the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) mandates that government officials at all levels must file a report on their assets to ensure transparency in their work.

NLA President, Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, stated that the assembly’s duty is to vet thoroughly all legislation and that it has no intention of needlessly delaying the general election. He asserted the NLA must ensure that all pieces of legislation conform to the constitution and are for the benefit of the public.

On the formation of a new Election Commission, Pornpetch said a selection committee is beginning the process today.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Kreau-ngam meanwhile, pointed out that the Constitution defines a time frame for the drafting of organic laws and necessitates that the 4 laws needed for the general election to happen be drafted within 2017. Even with the NLA’s ability to call for re-drafting of the laws, the deputy prime minister said general elections should still be able to take place by late 2018 or early 2019.