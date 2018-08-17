DOPA launches electronic waste crackdown

Bangkok – The Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA), Arthit Boonyasophat, has instructed all district chiefs to dispatch teams led by sub-district and village headmen to inspect electronic waste recycling plants and search for those in possession of hazardous substances.

Arthit on Wednesday (Aug 15) said the inspection is part of a bid to tackle the issue of e-waste smuggling and the illegal recycling and disposal practices.

The team will report to district-level agencies, such as Damrongtham Centers, which could pursue legal action against violators.

The district chief officers have been assigned to raise public awareness on e-waste issues, so people can help notify authorities about suspicious factories in their areas.