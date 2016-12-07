Donation for Toon Bodyslam’s charity run now exceeds 25 million baht

Toon Bodyslam, a well-known Thai rocker, has now finished halfway of his 400-kilometre charity run from Bangkok to Bang Saphan district of Prachuap Khiri Khan to raise funds for Bang Saphan hospital after starting the run on December 1.

Donation raised now has exceeded his 25 million baht target he earlier intended with promise he will shave his beard and moustache if the amount is achieved.

Toon or Artiwara Kongmalai, the front man of Bodyslam, one of the most successful rock bands in Thailand, has made it to Hua Hin, half of his 400-kilometre run, yesterday.

He plans to take 10 days for the run, or about 40 kilometres a day since December 1.

He intended to raise 25 million baht for Bang Saphan hospital to buy necessary medical equipment for use.

Joining Toon in the run yesterday from Shell petrol station in Cha-am to Thanarat army barrack included well-known singers Joey Paradox, Boy Lomosonic and Day Thaitanium.

The runners stopped to pay tribute to the beloved late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they passed the Klai Kangwon Palace in Hua Hin.

Posted on his Instagram page last night, Toon said if donation reaches 25 million baht by 9.00pm last night, he would shave his moustache and beard.

Latest donation now stood at 25,594,090 baht, and Toon will have a new look without his beard and moustache.

He still has until December 10 to achieve the latter half of his run.

