Don Mueang airport security guard punished for using force against Chinese tourist

Bangkok – Don Mueang airport has punished a security guard for mistreating a Chinese tourist at the airport.

Don Muang Airport General-Manager Wing Commander Suthirawat Suwanawat commented on an online clip showing the airport’s security guard who physically assailed a Chinese tourist.

He admitted the incident shown in the clip actually occurred at the airport, as the passenger who had just arrived from Indonesia failed to produce valid documentation on any reserved accommodation in Thailand, exhibited inappropriate behavior with immigration officials, and refused to stay in the lounge awaiting the deportation.

The passenger prompted the airport’s security guard to take action, leading the passenger to try to run away, requiring the guard to use force to stop him. The physical action on the part of the guard was considered unreasonable.

The airport general-manger expressed apologies regarding this incident which could affect the country’s tourism image, and will send a letter of apology to the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok.

The security guard in question has been fired while the airport general-manager gave himself a 30-day suspension to show responsibility.