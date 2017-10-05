Documented Cambodian workers return to Thailand

Sa Kaeo – Hundreds of Cambodian workers have returned to Thailand via Sa Kaeo province to resume working in Thailand after obtaining the correct type of passports and official papers.

The immigration checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district has seen more than 300 Cambodian nationals waiting for transportation back to their employers. Those with the required documents have been photographed before being allowed to enter the country.

One of the workers said most Cambodians were now knowledgeable about the Thai labor and employment laws and they had returned to their home country to obtain the necessary documents to secure employee benefits and safeguard themselves from unfair treatment.

Cambodian employees are much sought after in the construction industry, with prime destinations being the provinces of Prachinburi, Bangkok and Samut Prakan.