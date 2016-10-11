DNA tests implicate a Burmese suspect in the murder of two scavengers

DNA from blood stain found on the shirt of a Myanmar suspect has matched with the DNA of two of the three dead scavengers whose bodies were found under the Don Muang tollway bridge on in-bound Paholyothin road.

Pol Lt-Gen Charnthep Saesavech, acting commissioner of Provincial Police Bureau 1, told the press on Monday that he had received a report of DNA tests from blood specimens taken from Jimmy, a homeless Burmese suspect, and the three victims.

The blood tests show that the DNA of the blood found on Jimmy’s shirt has matched with the DNA of the bloods of Suporn Kokkram and Somyos Meeborsap.

Suporn’s body was found on October 4 and two days later, the body of Somyos was found not far from each other.

To ensure accuracy, Pol Lt-Gen Charnthep said that a second DNA test might be done. As for the third victim, Ms Supapan Kongyudee, additional examination might be required, he added.