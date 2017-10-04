DNA samples to reveal if Yingluck fled country in a car

Bangkok – The Central Police Forensic Science Division says it will reveal in a few days if the DNA of a woman found in a Toyota Camry, is that of former premier Yingluck Shinawatra who fled the country in August.

Central Police Forensic Science Division Commander, Pol Maj Gen. Thawatchai Mekprasertkul said the examination of 100 DNA samples collected at Yingluck’s home and in other places she had visited would be sufficient, adding that there is no need to collect DNA samples from her son or her relatives.

It will be revealed within two days whether the DNA found in the car matches Yingluck’s. Authorities are trying to establish if the former prime minister left the country in the alleged Toyota Camry.

Meanwhile, Deputy Spokesperson of the Royal Thai Police Pol Col Kritsana Pattanacharoen said Thailand is seeking cooperation from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) in regard to Yingluck’s whereabouts.

The three police officers believed to have been involved in transporting Yingluck to the border are being investigated. The investigation will conclude in 60 days.