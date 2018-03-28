DLT unveils road safety measures

Bangkok – Thailand’s Department of Land Transport (DLT) is already rolling out its safety campaign, “Safe Drive Save Lives,” ahead of the Songkran holiday next month.

DLT Director-General, Sanit Promwing, said this year’s safety campaign for the Songkran holiday will include free vehicle checkups, available from now until April 30, and strict inspections of public transport vehicles.

The DLT is also collaborating with insurance companies in providing one million accident insurance policies for free for people between the ages of 16 and 18. The plan includes a 100,000 baht life insurance policy and 5,000 baht compensation for hospitalization for up to five days, valid for three months. Those qualified can apply for the insurance policy at www.tqm.co.th.

The department has even gone as far as to elicit the help of actors from the television period drama Buppasaniwas to promote its road safety agenda.