DLT steps up measures against taxi drivers with out-dated vehicles

Bangkok – The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has stepped up measures against taxi drivers using vehicles more than nine years old, after it found that more than 360 drivers have been violating the code in this manner.

According to the DLT, most of the offenders were found operating in the outer rim of the capital, at Don Mueang International Airport and Suvarnabhumi International Airport. The department initially dispatched officials to conduct inspections in those areas.

Violators are subject to fines up to 1,000 baht and will have their car’s license plates removed. Others, who use their personal vehicles as taxis will be fined no more than 2,000 baht. The DLT has also asked the Royal Thai Police to assist in the inspections.

Under the Transport Ministry’s code, a taxi vehicle can only be in service for 9 years. Taxi drivers are obliged to inform the department of their vehicles expired status and return all taxi equipment to the agency. The vehicles must also be re-registered as personal vehicles and be repainted.