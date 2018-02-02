DLT says Taxi OK program ensures passengers’ safety

Bangkok – The Department of Land Transport (DLT) is confident that the Taxi OK program will ensure the safety of all passengers.

Speaking during the daily TV program “Thailand Moves Forward,” DLT Director-General Sanit Promwong said the program is considered an upgrade within the Thai taxi industry.

All Taxi OK vehicles are required to have a GPS tracking device, a surveillance camera, and an SOS emergency button.

Taxi drivers interested in joining the program must meet all the aforementioned requirements and once approved will be given a Taxi OK sticker.

Passengers can request the service on their smartphones. Information about the driver and the vehicle will be provided on the Taxi OK application which can be downloaded via App Store, Google Play and Windows Phone.