DLT says no change to taxi fares as studies continue

Bangkok – The Department of Land Transport (DLT) is still reviewing the results of a study conducted by the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) into proper taxi service pricing and will not adjust fares at this time.

Deputy Director-General of the DLT Kamol Buranapong , acting as spokesperson for the department, said the TDRI has submitted its findings on safety and quality issues pertaining to taxi cabs, as well as a study of capital costs and appropriate fares. The DLT is now considering the results and will submit its own report to the Ministry of Transport, which earlier raised taxi fares up 8 percent on December 13, 2014.

For the second phase of taxi fare adjustments, the TDRI has proposed three guidelines that would all maintain initial fares at 35 baht but adjust costs based on circumstances such as traffic congestion. It pointed out that any adjustment should not increase prices from their present point by more than 8 percent and should only apply to cabs that have passed through the Taxi OK program; so far a total of 13,000 out of Bangkok’s 80,000 taxis have been successful.

So far this year, 48,223 complaints have been made on the 1584 taxi hotline. The top five complaints are for refusing a fare, inappropriate behavior, dangerous driving, dubious charges and incorrect delivery. The DLT is to consider the large number of complaints as part of its review of fares.