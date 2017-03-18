DLT to reconsider high price of new driver’s license training

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has affirmed that new driver’s license acquisition requirements will be pushed out to 2019 to assure that all systems are ready and that the price of training may be reconsidered due to public resistance.

DLT Director-General Sanit Phromwong has sought to explain that two new ministry regulations passed by the Cabinet to do with driver’s licenses were approved with a view to increase road safety but assured the rules would not be implemented until 2019 to assure that all necessary support systems are in place.

On work to have more private driving schools assist in training drivers, the department head said that DLT offices in the provinces have proven insufficient to meet with public demand. He also responded to criticism that the 5,000 baht cost of new driver’s license training will be reconsidered.

He reminded that in the meantime, citizens can still seek driver’s licenses and training at their nearest DLT office at a cost of 650 baht per person.