DLT provides vehicle checks free of charge during New Year season

Bangkok – Department of Land Transport (DLT) Director-General Sanit Promwong says his agency has joined hands with some 2,300 garages nationwide to provide vehicle checks for free in a bid to promote road safety measures during the upcoming holiday season.

The auto checks, available free of charge from 1 December 2017 to 15 January 2018, cover 20 categories for the sake of the serviceability of the vehicles. The services are available at participating gas stations, resellers, garages and certified check-up centers.

From 28 December 2017 until 3 January 2018, the Road Safety Fund is sponsoring the Office of Vocational Education Commission in a campaign for vocational students to volunteer to work at 189 service centers or gas stations on the roads with high traffic volumes in order to help motorists who might have problems with their vehicles during the New Year holiday.