DLT to provide compensation to van operators affected by new regulations

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has said it will provide compensation to van operators who have been affected by the new regulations.

DLT Director-General Sanit Phromwong revealed that the association of inter-provincial van operators has submitted a petition to the Prime Minister, asking him to address the impact from the government’s reorganization of public van services.

Mr Sanit affirmed that his department’s policy has thoroughly considered the views of the public and aims to best mitigate any damage to related parties. Throughout the government’s reorganization efforts, the DLT has surveyed the impact of the policy and has offered assistance, such as debt extension programs and debt restructuring to state-run financial institutions, to those affected.

One of the major policies is to require all public transportation vehicles to install GPS tracking devices and clearly display their business licenses by March 31st. So far, 76 percent of vehicles have complied with the new requirement. Mr Sanit said his department will collaborate with the Royal Thai Police to come up with an alternative penalties for violations, instead of seizing operator licenses.

Another major policy is to encourage vans to convert minibuses for greater safety. Those who wish to operate as vans must comply with the new safety requirements.