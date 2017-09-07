DLT issues smart driving licenses

BANGKOK – The Department of Land Transport (DLT) is issuing new driving licenses encoded with QR code with an aim to promote road safety.

DLT Director-General Sanit Promwong revealed that the DLT wanted to raise the quality of driving licenses to a global standard. The QR code is added to the card to prevent counterfeiting. This technology will be included in new driving licenses nationwide.

The new smart cards are being issued to people applying for a driver’s license and will enable the DLT effectively promote road safety.