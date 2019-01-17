DLT introducing electronic licenses

Bangkok – The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has officially begun to introduce electronic driver’s licenses, launching a downloadable application that can digitally hold driver authorizations and vehicle details.

DLT Director-General Pirapol Tawornsupacharoen this week explained that with electronic licenses made valid on January 14, citizens may now download the DLT’s E-License application for either Android or iOS devices. However, only licenses that already feature QR Codes can be scanned into the app.

Police are in the process of creating a system to penalize drivers who violate the law, utilizing access to their E-Licenses.

The DLT has confirmed that digital licenses will be more convenient as they don’t require drivers to carry cards, while containing more information for use by authorities.